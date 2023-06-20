A cheetah and leopard have been spotted recently roaming the streets of the Northern Cape at Kathu and Upington.

Residents residing around those areas are warned to be careful, and on the lookout for the wild cats.

An organisation operating around Kathu, Olifantshoek Animals says the wild cats are dangerous.

A representative of the organisation is Michelle Oppernan explains:

“There is a leopard about two kilometres outside of the town on Kathu’s side and the there is a cheetah about two kilometres out of the town on the Upington side. These animals have been seen on the visual scene. The spoor has been seen and they have been seen crossing the roads they are close to town. It’s a bit of a concern they are hungry. They can walk 35 kilometres in one night. We have warned the community. The police have warned the community. I have been out telling the people.”