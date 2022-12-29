Banyana Banyana’s WAFCON victory, celebrities who passed on, climate change and ‘how to check SASSA status’ are just some of the 2022 SA Google Trends.

It was only a couple of weeks into the year when South Africans learned of the death of veteran actor Patrick Shai. The seasoned actor known for roles in shows including Soul City, Generations, and Skeem Sam, committed suicide.

Shai’s death made it to this year’s Google Trends list along with Hip Hop artist Rikhado Makhado, Riky Rick, who also took his life.

On the sporting front, the most recent World Cup in Qatar came out on top, and the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions Banyana Banyana also made it to the list.

Below is a list of some of the Google Trends in SA:

Loss

Riky Rick Queen Elizabeth Patrick Shai DJ Sumbody Takeoff

Trending people

Jaden Smith Will Smith, Chris Rock Johnny Depp Amber Heard Zeenat Simjee

Trending “Who is”

Who is Andrew Tate? Who is CEO of Netflix? Who is Jeffrey Dahmer? Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2022? Who is Amber Heard?

Trending “How to”

How to check matric results online? How to check Sassa status? How to apply for a R350 grant? How to vote on Big Brother Mzansi 2022? How to go live on WhatsApp?

Trending “What is”

What is vabbing? What is global warming? What is Nato? What is the relationship between climate change and the regularity of droughts? What is monkeypox?

Trending Searches

SRD Status Check Wordle Climate Change Monkey Pox Ukraine

Trending Movies/TV Shows

Big Brother Mzansi Wednesday Stranger Things Tinder Swindler Manifest

Lyrics

Lift me up lyrics Last last lyrics Under the influence lyrics Dali nguwe lyrics Osama lyrics

Trending sport

World Cup 2022 fixtures AFCON Banyana Banyana Australian Open Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu