Newly-elected Pan African Parliament President, Fortune Charumbira, has appealed to African leaders to use resources at their disposal to deal with the myriad of challenges the continent is facing.

Charumbira was elected unopposed as Malawian candidate Yeremiah Chihana’s nomination was cancelled because it did not follow the AU’s protocol.

He says Africa has the potential to generate its wealth without depending on other continents.

Pan African Parliament President, Fortune Charumbira's full speech:



Pan African Parliament member, Julius Malema who is part of the South African region caucus says the newly-elected PAP president must focus on strengthening the institution.

Charumbira is expected to push African countries to ratify a protocol that will give the Pan African Parliament oversight powers.

Malema says he has confidence in Charumbira.

Last year, the Parliament could not elect new leadership after the proceedings descended into chaos when MPs differed on the principle of rotation in the five regions.

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat says it is time for the Pan African Parliament (PAP) to clean up its battered image.