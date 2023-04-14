The Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says the reason Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana were brought home in a private jet, is because it was a condition of deportation from the Tanzanian authorities.

Yesterday, the police top brass appeared before Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Services Committee, to brief members of parliament (MPs) on the circumstances surrounding the return of Bester and his girlfriend to South Africa.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison, in May last year, after faking his death.

Cele responded to the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) MP Glynnis Breytenbach’s question on the mode of transport used to return the fugitives to South Africa.

Why did you need to charter a private plane? asked Breytenbach.

Simply put, it was a negotiation with officials on the other side, it was raised by a team on the other side. They would be more comfortable if something private comes other than the police, said Cele.

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services briefed on Thabo Bester’s escape

