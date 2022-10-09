A charter aircraft from Angola has been grounded at the Cape Town International Airport after it landed there without the relevant Foreign Operator’s Permit (FOP). There was only crew member on board.

A spokesperson for the National Transport Department, Lwazi Khoza, says an investigation by the South African Civil Aviation Authority found that the crew have relevant passports and are suitably licensed and that the Aircraft is in an airworthy state with all the relevant documentation.

Khoza says the Angolan airline is in possession of an FOP but not for landing in Cape Town.

“Due to the grounding of some of their fleet due to maintenance, they chartered an aircraft not listed in their FOP to collect workers of the oil company, Chevron. The International Air Services Act of 1993 requires that a holder of an FOP must apply to amend their permit if there is a change in the category or kind of aircraft, amongst others. In this case, this was not done.”