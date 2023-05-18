The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital will open a new multi-million-rand dispensary on Thursday, following the destruction of the old one by fire in April 2021.

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, together with the Gift of the Givers founder, Imitiaz Sooliman, will hand over the new state-of-the-art facility.

The Gift of the Givers contributed R60 million to the construction of the dispensary.

Gauteng Health Department Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says, “The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla and Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Ms Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, together with Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imitiaz Sooliman, will hand over the new state-of-the-art General Stores. Gift of the Givers contributed ± R60 million towards the new stores.”