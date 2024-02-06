Charles will be delighted by both sons being in UK: Royal biographer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Having Prince Harry in the UK is a ”sign of bridge building” within the British royal family, says author and royal biographer Robert Hardman.

Harry flew into London on Tuesday, a day after it was revealed that his father King Charles III was suffering from a form of cancer.

A broadcaster aired footage showing a British Airways plane believed to be carrying Charles’ youngest son land at Heathrow Airport.

”What tends to happen is you park the minor grievances and get on with the big stuff. So, I think Harry’s return is a sign that, that all is not lost,” said Hardman, referring to the divide in the family since Harry and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to America.

Hardman who has recently released a biography called ”Charles III” said he thinks Charles will be ”touched” to have his family around him.

”He’ll be delighted that he’s got both of his sons back on home soil.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles, 75, on the throne for less than 18 months since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, has been diagnosed with the disease and would postpone his public engagements to undergo treatment.