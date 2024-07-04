Charges withdrawn against rapper ‘Jub Jub’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The state has withdrawn all the charges against television presenter and rapper Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye.

Maarohanye was facing charges of rape, attempted murder and assault for the alleged incidents between 2006 to 2010 involving four complainants.

Maarohanye pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

Maarohanye’s ex-partner accused him of rape on social media. And three other women came forward with similar allegations.

Subsequently, a warrant of arrest was issued and Maarohanye handed himself to the authorities.

The TV personnel got out on bail of R10 000. Some of his bail conditions included that he should not communicate with the complainants nor attempt to be in contact with them.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the evidence presented was not substantial.

“The decision follows the careful consideration of the information that was made available to the prosecution through representation that were submitted by the defence as well as the prosecutors report and the perusal of the evidence in the case docket. As the NPA we are of the view that there are no prospects of a successful prosecution and the only sensible thing was to withdraw the charges against Maarohanye,” says Phindi Mjonondwane, NPA spokesperson.