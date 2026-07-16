Charges dropped against Etienne Van der Walt in precious stones case

Charges against private security company owner Etienne van der Walt have been withdrawn by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Van der Walt was arrested alongside two Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers for an alleged raid on a property and the seizure of precious stones valued at just under R15 million in Killarney, Johannesburg, in 2023.

The arrests follow Witness K’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Witness K was a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer and former girlfriend of suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

She testified at the Madlanga Commission that she and Mkhwanazi plotted the theft.

Magistrate Annalise Tlhapi granted the withdrawal.

Van Der Walt legal representative: “I do confirm my appearance on behalf of accused number two. We did make representations to the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions], and I’m glad that we were successful. The matter may then be withdrawn against my client, as the court pleases.”

Magistrate Tlhapi: “Mr Van der Walt, the state withdraws the charges against you, you may step up.”

The court is continuing to hear the bail applications of EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie, and former EMPD officer Kersha Leigh Stols.

VIDEO | Suspects linked to R15m precious stones theft to appear in court