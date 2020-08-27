Chaos has erupted in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, where three police officers have been wounded and four residents arrested following an attack on the local police station.

Residents allegedly stormed the police station, breaking windows and damaging state vehicles.

Community members are angry after a teenage boy with autism was killed in the area on Wednesday. They accuse the police of shooting the boy, however, it’s not yet clear how the 16-year old died.

Police claim that when they asked residents for details of the incident, angry community members started attacking the police station with rocks and other objects.

Police then fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

There’s a heavy police presence and a police helicopter is hovering over the area to restore calm.