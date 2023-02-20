Eskom says because of the high number of generation unit breakdowns, there is a possibility of further changes on the rolling blackout stages at short notice.

Eskom has been implementing Stage six rolling blackouts since Sunday night and this will continue till further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says a generating unit each at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo and Majuba, as well as two units at Camden Power Station, suffered breakdowns on Sunday afternoon.

Mantshantsha says two generating units at the Lethabo Power Station were shut down due to coal constraints as the New Vaal Mine that is supplying the station has been unable to deliver the expected amount of coal during the past week because of heavy rains.

#POWERALERT2 Due to the breakdowns of eight generation units on Sunday afternoon, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented continuously until further notice. pic.twitter.com/57F78z93IO — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 19, 2023