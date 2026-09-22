Changes galore to the Springboks vs Australia squad

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a new-look team for their one-off Test against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

Erasmus made 13 changes to his starting team.

Only lock Eben Etzebeth and wing Ethan Hooker retain their places in the run-on team from the side’s 43-28 victory against the All Blacks just over a week ago in Baltimore.

No.: 8 Jasper Wiese will earn his 50th Test cap if he comes off the replacements bench, while hybrid player Andre Esterhuizen will become the 68th player to captain South Africa.

The changes see the introduction of a new front row in props Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Zachary Porthen, and hooker Johan Grobbelaar.

The Bok coach also has opted for a new halfback pairing of Herschel Jantjies and Handre Pollard

There is a five-three split between forwards and backs on the bench.