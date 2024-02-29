Change of heart on contesting elections for Change Starts Now party

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newly-formed party, Change Starts Now, will not be contesting the 2024 elections.

In a statement released by party leader, Rodger Jardine, he cites Monday’s Constitutional Court ruling as a barrier for newly-formed parties like themselves to contest in the May 29 polls.

The apex court declined to enrol a matter relating to signature requirements for parties not represented in parliament. This means that unrepresented political parties still need 15% of the regional seat quotas in the preceding election if intending to contest in that region. This, whilst independent candidates only need 1000 signatures.

CSN unveiled its Change Charter when it launched its Manifesto last week Monday in Kliptown Soweto.

The two-month-old party says it will offer support to political parties who share its values and aspirations.