Como have signed defender Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea on a five-year contract, the Serie A ​club said, on Sunday. Financial details were not disclosed, ‌but British media reported that Como paid 30 million euros ($34.67 million) plus add-ons for the England international.

“I can’t wait ​to bring my experience to the team, ​feel the incredible atmosphere at the stadium, and ⁠connect with the fans. I will give my ​absolute all every single day to make history together,” ​Chalobah said in a statement.

The 27-year-old leaves Chelsea after making 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals ​and providing one assist. His departure follows the ​London club’s signing of defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

A ‌product ⁠of Chelsea’s academy, Chalobah also spent time on loan at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town, Lorient and Crystal Palace before establishing himself in the first team. He was ​part of ​Thomas Tuchel’s ⁠England squad at this year’s World Cup. He featured in the third-place playoff ​against France which England won 6-4.

Chalobah joins ​a ⁠Como side transformed under coach Cesc Fabregas. Promoted to Serie A two years ago, the club secured Champions ⁠League ​qualification for the first time ​in their history last season.