Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Chalobah joins Como from Chelsea on 5-year deal.

  • England's Trevoh Chalobah.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Como have signed defender Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea on a five-year contract, the Serie A ​club said, on Sunday. Financial details were not disclosed, ‌but British media reported that Como paid 30 million euros ($34.67 million) plus add-ons for the England international.

“I can’t wait ​to bring my experience to the team, ​feel the incredible atmosphere at the stadium, and ⁠connect with the fans. I will give my ​absolute all every single day to make history together,” ​Chalobah said in a statement.

The 27-year-old leaves Chelsea after making 47 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals ​and providing one assist. His departure follows the ​London club’s signing of defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

A ‌product ⁠of Chelsea’s academy, Chalobah also spent time on loan at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town, Lorient and Crystal Palace before establishing himself in the first team. He was ​part of ​Thomas Tuchel’s ⁠England squad at this year’s World Cup. He featured in the third-place playoff ​against France which England won 6-4.

Chalobah joins ​a ⁠Como side transformed under coach Cesc Fabregas. Promoted to Serie A two years ago, the club secured Champions ⁠League ​qualification for the first time ​in their history last season.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News