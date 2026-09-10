‘Chairing Ad Hoc is testing and difficult’: Lekganyane

The chairperson of Parliament’s Ad hoc committee, probing national security concerns, Soviet Lekganyane, says he has been tested by the conduct of some Members of Parliament in the committee.

The committee, established more than a year ago, is now in the process of compiling its draft preliminary report.

Last week, the committee descended into chaos during a heated discussion over fired Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan.

Lekganyane has spoken about the toll of chairing the Ad Hoc committee.

“It has been a very tall ask to preside over the meeting of the ad hoc committee. It is not an easy thing, and it has never been easy. Our conduct has been tested in the meetings of the ad hoc committee, and it requires a lot of character and energy to preside over a meeting of the Ad Hoc committee. It’s a very serious difficulty.”

X | @SABCNews | WATCH | SABC News reporter Abra Barbier brings the latest updates as Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee is nearing completion of its report. MP’s are going through the draft report clause by clause, as they wrap up months of testimonies and information placed before them. pic.twitter.com/hn5gS1HZhW

— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 9, 2026

WATCH | Ad Hoc Committee meets to continue deliberations on draft report |