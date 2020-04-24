Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyane is alleged to have attended a family funeral in contravention of the regulations.

Eastern Cape Traditional Affairs MEC, Xolile Nqata has precautionary suspended the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leaders, Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyane for allegedly contravening the lockdown regulations.

On Monday, he refuted media reports that he had rejected further conditions proposed by the health MEC to regulate funerals in the Eastern Cape.

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Spokesperson, Mamkeli Ngam says an investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

Ngam says, “The suspension of Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyane stems from allegation that he attended a funeral at Mampondolo village where there was a night vigil with more 50 people which is a limit according to national regulations.”

Other high profile lockdown violations

Last week, Brand South Africa said it is investigating allegations that a member of their Board of Trustees Tebogo Mamorobela, violated COVID-19 regulations by hosting a birthday party.

Mamorobela, who is also a Councillor at the Makhado local municipality in Vhembe in Limpopo, was arrested together with two friends.

The African National Congress (ANC) suspended her from partaking in party activities and recommended that one month salary be docked. Mamorobela is out on R1000 bail.

In a statement, Chairperson of Brand South Africa, Thandi Tobius condemned the alleged action by Mamorobela of breaking lockdown regulations.

Stella Ndabeni- Abrahams on special leave

President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni- Abrahams on special leave for two months, one month of which will be unpaid.

This follows the revelation on social media that Ndabeni- Abrahams visited the home of former Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana, who hosted a lunch, despite regulations prohibiting social visits.

In the video below, the Economic Freedom Fighters has called for her to be sacked:



ANC Limpopo councillor

The ANC in Limpopo has promised to act decisively on the conduct of the party’s ward councillor arrested for allegedly violating lockdown regulations in Polokwane.

Councillor Jack Legodi together with five other people were allegedly having a party when police arrested them.

They were granted R1 000 bail each after appearing before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court later on Wednesday.

ANC Provincial Spokesperson Donald Selamolela says they condemned the councillor’s alleged conduct.

Selamolela says, “We are very, very much disappointed and we want to condemn the conduct of the councillor in question. We want to assure our people that the ANC will be acting decisively on the conduct of that particular councillor in a very, very short space of time. We want to take this opportunity to continue to plead with people make sure that they stick to the lockdown regulations.”

