Chair of GBVF Inquiry vows to monitor Ramaphosa’s commitments

The Chairperson of the National Inquiry on Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says they will monitor closely, to ensure that the commitments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address GBVF in the country, are implemented.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva was speaking in Johannesburg.

The Inquiry seek to hold duty bearers accountable regarding issues and challenges of GBVF and improvements necessary in the criminal justice system.

She says when policies and commitments are implemented, the battle against Gender Based Violence and Femicide will be successful.

“We will be part of the people who will monitor whether what he promised the nation actually happens. We have received complaints from people who came to the three commissions to say the system is not working effectively so what we are doing this week is to say what are the challenges because it’s not only about people who came to report is about the whole system.”

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