Tributes are pouring out on social media over the passing of US actor, Chadwick Boseman. He passed away following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The 43-year old starred in the blockbuster superhero movie ” Black Panther “.

South African actor, author, director and playwright John Kani worked alongside Boseman in the movie and says they shared a special relationship akin to that of father and son.

i always loved him but knowing that chadwick boseman made all those movies while he was battling with cancer made me respect him more A TRUE HERO AN INSPIRATION TO ALL RIP LEGEND pic.twitter.com/dBRJlhOhks — Leo Adam (@LeoAdam38677962) August 29, 2020

The Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman passed away last night. My deepest condolences to his family and the Black Panther family. May his soul rest in peace. King T’Chaka. Wakanda Forever — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) August 29, 2020

“Meeting Chadwick, he immediately walked over and said hello baba. He said I worked in Cape Town a couple of years ago and they gave me a Xhosa name Mxolisi and thus been because my oldest son is Mxolisi, we began a father-son relationship. People say there was an uncanny resemblance between me and him. I got a call very early about 2am this morning, Chadwick just passed away and you think why am I getting this news, he was an incredible young man.”