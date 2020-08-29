Tributes are pouring out on social media over the passing of US actor, Chadwick Boseman. He passed away following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The 43-year old starred in the blockbuster superhero movie ” Black Panther “.

South African actor, author, director and playwright John Kani worked alongside Boseman in the movie and says they shared a special relationship akin to that of father and son.

“Meeting Chadwick, he immediately walked over and said hello baba.  He said I worked in Cape Town a couple of years ago and they gave me a Xhosa name Mxolisi and thus been because my oldest son is Mxolisi, we began a father-son relationship. People say there was an uncanny resemblance between me and him. I got a call very early about 2am this morning, Chadwick just passed away and you think why am I getting this news, he was an incredible young man.”