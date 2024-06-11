CEO of Magalies Water resigns after almost a decade-long tenure

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Chief Executive Officer of Magalies Water, Mr Sandile Mkhize has resigned. Mkhize, who has worked for the water board based in Rustenburg in the North West Province for almost a decade, will vacate his position at the end of the month.

During his tenure, he has overseen the upgrading of a number of water treatment works.

According to the Communications Manager for Magalies Water, David Magae, he was also tasked with integrating Magalies Water with Sedibeng Water.

Magalies Water Chairperson Dr Lydia Sebego thanked Mr Mkhize for his loyalty and commitment. Over nine years he led the organisation through three consecutive clean audits and delivered on a number of capital infrastructure projects in the Bojanala Platinum Districts as well as the North West Province.

Magalies Water is soon to announce the appointment of the acting Chief Executive Officer who will remain in place until a permanent CEO is appointed.