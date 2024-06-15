Lengthy prison terms for couple convicted of human trafficking

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A couple has been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after being convicted of human trafficking and keeping a brothel.

The 34-year-old Nigerian national, Jude Ikenna Ijegulu, and his 29-year-old partner Elizabeth Botes, from Centurion in Pretoria were sentenced in the Pretoria High Court.

Ijegulu was also sentenced to two life terms on two counts of rape, and a further two years for being in the country illegally.

The court ordered that his name be added to the National Register of Sexual Offenders.

National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says they welcome the sentences.

“From November 2016 to September 2017 the two ran a brothel in Centurion where they kept two women. The man raped the two women, supplied them with drugs as well as physically and sexually assaulting them.

The couple would also instruct the two victims to render sexual services to clients. The Judge found that the two violated the Human Trafficking Act. The man enslaved the two victims and fed them drugs.”