The spotlight will be on Central Karoo District Mayor and Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie, on Friday as he marks his first 100 days in office.

McKenzie promised the region’s residents drastic changes, especially Beaufort West when he took office in April.

He has tackled several projects, winning support in the town, but invited criticism for reportedly cutting power to some businesses.

He says he aims to silence his critics.

“I’ve exceeded, already, my promises. I never promised factories when I took over. I said I’m going to fix the pools, I’m going to eradicate the bucket system…but I’ve done 20 times more than that. This is greatness at play and hard work at play. Instead of emulating it, they are criticising it. “

The pumps are all working, water is flowing, pool number two is working, I wanna thank everyone who worked very hard to make this possible, our kids will now swim and compete again in gala competition after 5 years 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YMi4xXGuQG — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 19, 2022

We using the paving from the new established paver factory 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/vz4jgZ4n3o — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 21, 2022

Some residents are pleased to have received toilets after a long struggle:



