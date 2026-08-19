Central African Republic gold mine collapse kills over 100

More than 100 people were killed when an artisanal gold mine collapsed in Central African Republic, an official at a local mining association said on Wednesday.

The mine collapse happened on Tuesday in the village of Zamboye, near the border with Cameroon.

A prosecutor in the town of Boaur in western Central African Republic said in a statement that there had been multiple deaths and injuries, and that multiple people were missing, but it did not give exact figures.

Artisanal mining is a key source of livelihoods across Africa, but weak regulation and poor safety standards often lead to deadly accidents.