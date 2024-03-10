Central African bloc lifts Gabon sanctions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Community of Central African States agreed to lift sanctions on Gabon on Saturday and reintegrate it into the regional bloc, six months after suspending its membership in response to a coup that ousted President Ali Bongo

Member states made the decision at a meeting in neighbouring Equatorial Guinea, Gabon’s Foreign Minister Regis Onanga Ndiaye said in a televised address late on Saturday.

There was no statement from the bloc, but in a post on X Burundi’s Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro confirmed an agreement to lift sanctions was reached at the meeting, which he had attended.

Soon after the August 30 coup, the bloc suspended Gabon’s membership and its participation in all related activities – measures it said would remain in effect until the return of constitutional order.

The junta that ousted Bongo is still in power, but in November it said it aimed to hold elections in August 2025.