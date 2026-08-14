Celebrating the life of African music icon, Scebi Dlamini

Maskandi musician Scebi Dlamini, popularly known as Inkosi Yamagcokama, has been remembered for using his music to celebrate African culture, the Zulu language and indigenous sounds.

Fans, fellow musicians and members of the public gathered at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg for his memorial service. Dlamini died in a vehicle crash on Sunday, together with a crew member. \

He will be laid to rest in uMsinga, KwaZulu-Natal, this Saturday.

Legendary musician Linah “Ebony” Ngcobo says his passing is a painful loss for the music industry and his loved ones.

“It is a great loss. All that we can say is condolences to the family, to the friends at large who are here, because it is a very painful situation to go through. It is not an easy task. We know that when you see youngsters, you are still looking for great things to come and for this life to be cut short the way it has been cut short, it is very, very painful. We know how it is to lose your own kids, your own grandchildren. We know the pain.”

X | @SABCNews |The memorial service for Maskandi musician Scebi Dlamini, popularly known as Inkosi yamagcokama, is currently underway at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg. For more visit https://t.co/N9V5BF4stZ pic.twitter.com/nwqKkyZFGl

— SABC News (@SABCNews) August 14, 2026

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