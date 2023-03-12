Police Minister Bheki Cele says police visibility is vital to prevent the scourge of crime.

Cele and the national and provincial police management conducted raids in different areas of Gqeberha on Saturday night.

They conducted spot checks and roadblocks where a number of people were arrested.

Gqeberha has seen a rise in mass shooting incidents in the past months.

Cele says measures are in place to prevent crime, especially in the townships.

“We are trying to work on preventative measures in places like where we are today. Shebeens and taverns are also very much high in terms of murders. So the police today, around here we are more than 200 different units working [together]. We have different warrants, search warrants, warrants of arrests that we will have to execute, as we are doing the work today. So we are trying to be more preventative,” adds Cele.

#PoliceMinistry [HAPPENING NOW]

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele and the National and Provincial management of the SAPS, join Eastern Cape’s crime prevention operations, focusing on some of the troublesome policing areas in the Gqeberha area. #moreBootsOnTheGround NP pic.twitter.com/KWgWubNyks — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 11, 2023