Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Friday present the quarterly crime statistics.

The statistics will reflect the crimes that the South African Police Service has detected and reported from the 1st of April to the 30th of June this year.

Most contact crimes showed an increase for the period January to March 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The statistics showed an increase in murder cases by just over 200 when compared to the same period last year, while sexual offences decreased by 594.

Police clamp down on crime in Johannesburg:

More than 10 500 people were raped from January to March this year, 306 cases less than the same period last year.

Women continued to suffer violent attacks, mostly by men. From January to March this year, nearly 1000 women were murdered, and more than 15 000 assaulted.