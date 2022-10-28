The Police Ministry and South African Police Service (SAPS) will on Friday conduct a safety inspection of the venue that will host the King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini handover ceremony.

General Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, will receive a safety operational plan, put in place by the SAPS to safe guard the event.

This safety briefing will be followed by a walk-about at the venue.The certificate handover ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, and is expected to be attended by over 48 thousand VIPs, monarchs, dignitaries and guests.

VIDEO: AmaZulu Prime Minister briefs media ahead on the coronation:

Meanwhile , the Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance, Obed Bapela, says they are not expecting any disruptions amid reports that a group opposed to the attendance of King Mswati the third of the Kingdom of Eswatini, are likely to hold a protest.

King Mswati is the maternal uncle to amaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini.

Bapela explains that those who want to protests they’ve got their rights to do so but they will be outside the stadium.

“The king of eSwatini will indeed be part of the guests of the handover ceremony the certificate of King MisuZulu. He will be received in South Africa as a head of state of a country eSwatini, he will definitely be part of the function and on the programme he will be speaking as the uncle of the King because families have their own arrangements.”