Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to reflect on the rising scourge of police killings when he delivers the eulogy at the funeral of a police officer in killed in Johannesburg last Sunday.

The 41-year-old South Africa Police Service Anti-Gang Unit member Dalmain Morris was shot and killed while taking a statement in Westbury.

Residents of Westbury say they are living in fear due to violent fatal shootings linked to gang violence.

In March this year Cele visited Westbury and announced the deployment of specialised police task teams.

But residents says police deployments happen for a short while and in the glare of the media, then everything dies down.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on members of the public to take a stand against police killings.

SAPS Commemoration Day I President Ramaphosa pays homage to families:

He was speaking in Pretoria at an event to honour police officers and reservists who died in the line of duty.

About 34 police members were killed in the 2022-2023 financial year.

Ramaphosa said communities should not condone attacks on officers.