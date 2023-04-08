The Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to preside over the signing of a peace agreement between rival taxi associations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng at a meeting in Ladysmith on Sunday.

He met with the taxi associations a week ago to discuss the ongoing violence that has claimed scores of lives over the past month.

Cele will be attending the meeting together with the KwaZulu-Natal Transport MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, and the province’s police commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Police Ministry spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba says the agreement is expected to include a ceasefire.

“Now this engagement comes as scores of taxi owners have in less than a month been gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police are investigating the murders, which are believed to be the result of ongoing feuds. It is on this score that the SAPS, led by the Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, met on Monday, the 3rd of April, with the owners of the main taxis associations responsible for taxi operations in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. The meeting resolved that a peace agreement be drafted.”