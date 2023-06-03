Police Minister Bheki Cele once again urged the police to take a tough stance on criminals following the latest mass shooting in which 7 people were killed at the Glebelands hostel, in Umlazi just south of Durban in the early hours of Friday morning.

Two other people who were also shot are currently in hospital.

Cele spoke to the media on the sidelines at the funeral of Palesa Malatji (17), who was raped and murdered in Soshanguve in Pretoria.

He says, “I’m a KZN boy through and through, but I am not afraid to say we have a demon there when it comes to hit men, izinkabi. You go to that province but at a certain given point, police will have to be tough if these guys are tough. That Glebelands, we thought we had sorted it. You’d remember that early this year, 8 people were given life sentence in that Glebelands who in 2011 were killing people, it does look like we regenerate these criminals, these criminals keep coming, with that kind of action police pushing back life will be better.”