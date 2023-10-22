Cele rebukes community members ‘harbouring criminals’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police Minister Bheki Cele has lashed out at community members who harbour and aid criminals. He was speaking at the funeral service of Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko in KwaMashu, Durban, who was killed on duty on Tuesday.

Mazibuko served as a member of the SA National Defence Force before he joined SAPS and was later attached to the specialised National Intervention Unit. The 41-year-old Warrant Officer’s career in law enforcement spanned 17 years.

Police had been pursuing suspects in an intelligence-driven operation when his life was cut short.

Among the four suspects, who were also killed, was a man who is wanted for at least 12 recent murders. His victims included members of the community policing forum and community activists. Two women are among his victims.

Cele lashes out on harbouring, aiding criminals:

Mazibuko’s family describes him as a brave man. His aunt, Cabangile Gumede told mourners that Mazibuko always told his family that due to the nature of his job, he might not come back home.

“What other officers did those who were at the crime scene where he died gives us peace. He used to tell us that this day would someday arrive, he prepared us, and he used to say if he was on duty they work in dangerous situations. He told us to be strong should he die on duty. He loved his country, to us he was a hero and a very brave man. We find peace that he did not die alone, four criminals died with him. We thank his teammates who fought back,” says Gumede.

Police Minister has once again declared war on criminals, especially those who kill police officers. He calls on the police to avenge these murders.

“I want to make this call on behalf of Warrant Mazibuko. These criminals must be swept off these criminals must be hunted like criminals. Let us not allow criminals to threaten and terrorise the community. This boy had been killing people therefore between you and the community create a buffer there, don’t allow yourself to be pushed back, if you push back and you retreat, they finally push the community and eliminate the community,” says Cele.

In just three months, 31 police officers have been killed in South Africa, according to the Minister.

“There must be a revenge and avenge to criminals and criminality, criminals must not be given any space, must not be given any oxygen, then you rise you go and put him to rest as you leave him there you go back and want answers and those answers from those criminals to go and bury theirs,” Cele adds.

Mazibuko leaves behind his wife, three children and grandchildren.

