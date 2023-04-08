Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola are to provide an update shortly in Mangaung on the progress in the manhunt for convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester amid reports that Bester has been apprehended in Tanzania.

Cele is scheduled to host a media conference at 2pm.

Earlier this week police conducted a raid on a home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, looking for evidence. Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana were believed to have been hiding out at one stage in the luxury house. Correctional Services said it did not understand why private security company G4S appeared to be reluctant to tell the public about its role in the matter. The company failed to appear this week before Parliament – citing contractual issues with the department.

Bester was dubbed the Facebook rapist, as he used the social media platforms to lure his victims. He offered them modelling contracts before raping them.

Last year it was reported that Thabo Bester had committed suicide by setting himself on fire in his cell, at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, in May of last year.

This followed the discovery of a badly burned body inside his cell. However, DNA tests on the body suggested otherwise.

Since then, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, has been on a manhunt for Bester after news of Bester being spotted shopping in Sandton City went viral on social media.

Media briefing on Thabo Bester developments: