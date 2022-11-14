Police Minister, Bheki Cele has instructed police watchdog, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service to investigate two police stations following an Imbizo in Finetown, Ennerdale.

Residents complained about the conduct of the police at Ennerdale and Dedere police stations during a community engagement with the police minister.

Cele was joined by the national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Cele has given the Civilian Secretariat three weeks to compile a report into two police stations in the south of Johannesburg.

This after the minister noted that police conduct was a recurring issue amongst community members.

The minister returned to Finetown to hear their grievances following a mass shooting which claimed seven lives last month.

“We had to escalate after that happened and we visited the community which gave us issues to correct. We are bringing a report back as they demanded that we return in two weeks and hand over things they requested,” says Cele.

VIDEO: Minister Cele instructs IPID to investigate two police stations

Residents have called for a sustainable solution to the issue of crime in the area.

They say poverty and unemployment are driving the rising levels of crime and drug addiction.

“The community has done more work protecting the community than the police, we cannot continue like this,” a community member says.

“Visit your station and see what job they have been because you cannot have one detective handing 400 cases,” says another community member.

Lesufi has called on residents to come forward with information about where drugs are being sold.

“If you don’t come you’re accused of not being visible and when you do, you are asked why now? People raised issues, they needed cars they are here. They needed a mobile police station it’s here. Crime is a real issue and you can’t fight it if you don’t interact with people,” says Lesufi.

The provincial government has vowed to address the issue of illegal shebeens, firearms and the sale of drugs.

VIDEO: Minister Cele and Gauteng Premier Lesufi visit Finetown following killings: