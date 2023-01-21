The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, says his officers are determined to arrest the hitman in the killing of African National Congress (ANC) councillor from Mkhondo in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, Sibonelo Ntshangase as well as Sizwe Mbingo and Sandile Khumalo.

Cele was speaking at the funeral service of Ntshangase and Mbingo in eThandukukhanya township in Mkhondo.

He has also called on the prosecutors to work with the police in ensuring that justice is served. This after the release of one of the three suspects in the case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reportedly refused to prosecute the third suspect due to insufficient evidence.

The Minister says this problematic.

“I always have a problem with a prosecutor that dismisses a case on the basis that police have not properly investigated it. The prosecutor is supposed to call investigating officers aside and advise them. They should not just announce that the case has been dismissed because of the police; this because they are part of the cluster, and they should work together with the police. So we are also monitoring them as well.”

Funeral service of ANC Councillor Sibonelo Ntshangase: