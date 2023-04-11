Police Minister Bheki Cele says the five men accused of killing the University of Fort Hare’s transport manager, Petrus Roets, and the bodyguard of the university’s Vice Chancellor, Mboneli Vesele, will face the full might of the law if found guilty.

Cele was speaking to the media at the Alice Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape after the first court appearance of the five accused.

They are also facing other charges, including that of attempted murder. The case has been postponed until May 4.

Cele says some of the suspects are former employees of the university.

“We are briefed, and we believe the team has done a good job. I heard the magistrate saying it is a premeditated schedule six, that is something serious, and you can’t just go over it in the next day. How long it will take, that is the question of the second segment of this trial, which is the prosecution. But from the side of the police, we believe we have done a good job.”

The police say they expect to arrest more people in relation to the murders: