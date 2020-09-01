Bheki Cele says all GBVF victims should be able to access criminal justice system.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says is everybody’s business to wage war on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

Cele was speaking during a security cluster dialogue on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in Pretoria.

“They should access a system that is efficient and sensitive to the needs of survivors while being accessible and responsible. In our response to gender-based violence femicide the police are making progress in resourcing specialised units that deal with GBVF cases with both funding and human capital.”

In this video below, National Assembly debates Gender-Based Violence:

“We have the FCS, that is the Family Violence and Child Protection, sexual offences unit has trained specialists detectives to investigate gender-based violence.”

Advocate Rodney de Kok also stated that Gender-Based Violence is one of the top priorities of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Rodney de Kok was among the panellists at the security cluster dialogue on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide held in Pretoria.

De Kok said NPA places the victims of GBVF at the centre of the judicial system, in addressing the scourge.

He says the courts are on a regular basis denying bail to perpetrators and giving long term imprisonment to include life sentences.

He says establishment of specialised sexual offences courts is just but one of the many efforts put in place to address GBVF.