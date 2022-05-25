Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is putting his head on the block in assuring the public that the murder case of Namhla Mtwa, a 35-year-old OR Tambo municipal employee will be solved.

She was shot nine times last month in her driveway at Mthatha, while returning home from work.

An emotional appeal by Mtwa’s sister for justice caused massive reaction on social media.

Cele says it is unfortunate that the process is taking long.

“For the police it’s not easy as the social media, as anybody would just write and say so and so, we suspect it could be so and so who’s responsible. Police need to get that information, but convert that information to evidence, so that when we act. We act decisively and we act in the correct manner. It has taken some time, the issue of Namhla, it’s giving us all problem and pain, but I’m putting my head on the block, it’s going to be resolved.”

There have been calls for the case to be resolved:

March demanding justice

Meanwhile, the large protest in Mthatha on Wednesday demanding justice for Namhla Mtwa handed over a memorandum to the police.

In it they demand the arrest of a suspect or suspects within three days and that the police station in Mthatha take GBV cases seriously.

The deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, Major General Zithulele Dladla, says they will work with all stakeholders to ensure justice is done.

” We have brought in a provincial team to take over the investigation, we have communicated with Namhla’s family and gave them feedback on the progress of the investigation.. We are investigating and we are confident our detectives with handle the case, we are doing our best in ensuring that we arrest the right person and bring him to book or bring them to book.”