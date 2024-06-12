‘Cedrick Khoza does not deserve to live among other human beings’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The family of Nomthandazo Khoza, who was shot and killed together with her two siblings by her police officer husband, Cedrick Khoza say they welcome his sentence.

The Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela sentenced 39-year-old, Khoza to three-life imprisonment yesterday. The sentences will run concurrently

The court convicted Khoza after he pleaded guilty to the three counts of murder he committed in April, last year.

He shot and killed his wife, who was a medical nurse at Mapulaneng Hospital in Bushbuckridge. Khoza also shot and killed his brother-in-law, Dennis Mnisi and sister-in-law, Xolisile Mnisi, who had come to mediate in the couple’s domestic issues.

Family Spokesperson, Mandla Mnisi described Khoza as a cruel man, who does not deserve to live among other human beings.

Mnisi says, “We are satisfied with the sentence and we are happy with the decision that has been taken here, however, we will oppose his release on parole because he didn’t show remorse and he does qualify to (live) with us outside. Actual (he) is like an animal he doesn’t have humanity.”

High Court Judge Takalani Ratshibvumo has described Khoza as a disgrace to the police profession.

“A message has to get out to the streets of Mbombela here in Mpumalanga, that anyone who violates women would be dealt with by the courts mercilessly.”

Sentence imposed on Khoza

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Mpumalanga says the sentence imposed on Khoza will send a strong message to the public, especially those thinking of committing such crimes.

NPA Spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa says, “As the National Prosecuting Authority we are satisfied with the sentences imposed to the accused as prescribed as minimun sentence the accused is convicted off, we hope the sentence will serve as deterrent and will also show that no is above the law.”

The National Health, Education Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and Democratic Nurses Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) members were also present in court in solidarity with the Mnisi family.

Nehawu Provincial Secretary, Welcome Mnisi says, “We want to put emphasis to members of the community that anybody who is thinking of attacking or abusing a women or any member of the society must think twice. So this sanction which has been imposed seeks to communicate a message that one to the perpetrator himself and other people out there who are thinking of doing this.”

Constable Sizwe Cedrick Khoza (38), arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), was sentenced to three life terms for killing his wife, her sister and her brother in Sand River Trust, Hazyview, on 30 April 2023. pic.twitter.com/Ni6nqsE8J8 — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) June 11, 2024