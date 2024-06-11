Ceasefire only solution to enable movement of aid in Gaza: Lamola

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola is leading the South African delegation to a high-level conference in Jordan.

Jordan is hosting an emergency international conference on the urgent humanitarian response for Gaza.

The conference aims to address the dire situation in Gaza, emphasising sustained aid delivery and protection for civilians and aid workers.

Lamola says the ceasefire is the only solution to enable the movement of humanitarian aid.

He says, “As South Africa, we welcome all efforts aimed to find peace in the Gaza Strip, including the efforts by the US, the ICJ ruling, will take into account both parties and then, as the resolution proposes, three phase one, that must culminate into a ceasefire, and also the humanitarian aid to continue continuously unhindered. We believe that this will work.”

VIDEO: Lamola leads SA delegation to conference on urgent humanitarian response for Gaza:

