CDC warns LGBTQIA+ community about Mpox risk during Pride events

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in South Africa has urged the LGBTQIA+ community to take preventative measures against the spread of Mpox. This comes as Gay Pride events wrap up this weekend.

South Africa has recorded a total of 16 Mpox cases, with three deaths. The disease is spread via close physical or sexual contact.

According to Wits University, the risk of infection to gay and bisexual men is considered moderate while the risk for all other population groups is considered low.

CDC South Africa Director, Dr John Blandford, says Mpox is not a disease restricted to the gay community, however, the spread of Mpox has been concentrated in that group.

“It is not a gay disease. It is just a disease that is circulating in the gay community. Which is why we wanted to get the information out so that it reaches that population, in order to make them aware of what to look for in symptoms. This is a huge weekend for the LGBTQI+ community to come out and celebrate, as well as meet people and potential new partners. We just want people to think about those engagements, and to potentially reduce their sexual activity. At a minimum, we want them to be aware of the symptoms.”

PODCAST | CDC SA Director Dr John Blandford’s full interview on Lotusfm’s Newsbreak: