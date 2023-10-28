Cavin Johnson starts on a losing note for Kaizer Chiefs

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has lost his first game in charge of the club.

Chiefs lost 2-1 to Golden Arrows in the DSTV Premiership clash at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale earlier this afternoon.

Amakhosi have now lost five of their ten league matches this season. Arrows are now back in the number two spot on the log standings having collected twenty points after nine matches.

Zimbabwean forward Knox Mutizwa broke the deadlock in the 19th minute after another goalkeeping blunder by Petersen.

But Arrows joy was shotlived with defender, Mutizwa scored his brace eight minutes into the second half to restore Arrows’ lead.