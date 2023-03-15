Social media users are being cautioned against circulating false messages around the Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) call for a national shutdown next week.

The shutdown is in protest to the country’s ongoing electricity crisis, service delivery issues and what the EFF calls, poor leadership by the African National Congress (ANC).

The Durban North-Umhlanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) says they have come across numerous unverified messages on social messaging groups that aim to spread fear or anxiety.

CPF spokesperson Darryl Oliver says, “More of the concern from the CPF side of things is that as of every shutdown, there are lots of messages that end up circulating by members who claim to be members of the SAPS and they try and bring in doomsday messages about making sure you lock yourself in the houses, prep and all that kind of stuff. Our message is to trust your message only from your local CPF.”

DA to file an urgent interdict against EFF shutdown:

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will hold government accountable should any violence erupt during the planned Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march next Monday.

The party briefed the media on its legal plans to interdict the EFF over what it says are threats of intimidation made by its leadership.

The DA’s national security advisor Natasha Mazzone says, “I can assure you that the security cluster of the Democratic Alliance is working very hard, very diligently to ensure that the security cluster of the national government is cooperating. We are using the report that we have received after the July riots and we are making sure that the security cluster is adhering to all the recommendations that are in that report.”

♦️Do Not Miss It♦️ Today at 12H00pm, CiC @Julius_S_Malema will address the #EFFPresser regarding the 20th March 2023 #NationalShutdown We will be live streaming on all our social media platforms, pic.twitter.com/TB76kKvA2S — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 15, 2023