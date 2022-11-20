Cattle farmers have raised concerns of the increase in stock theft in Nkomazi Mpumalanga, after fourteen cattle were found illegally slaughtered in Mandulo and surrounding villages in Nkomazi.

The devastated cattle farmers say these incidents have been happening for months. They allege that when they report these cases, the police don’t act fast and the perpetrators are never arrested.

The cattle farmers are living in fear after more than 30 cattle were stolen in the area. The concerned farmers say that for months, they wake up to new cases of stolen livestock. As the festive season draws closer and the demand of meat will be high they are even more worried.

Between October and November fourteen cattle were found slaughtered.

“We have a problem of thieves who are stealing of our livestock and we are worried because we report this cases to the police and they would come here take statements but they don’t come back to confirm whether they have apprehended the suspects and this becomes a problem to us because our cattle get lost this is serious problem . About 14 cattle were slaughtered at Mandulo , and they were killed in different days”, says one farmer Joseph Mkhabela.

Suspected syndicate