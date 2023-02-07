Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, says two of its hospitals in Syria, one close to the border with ...Read more
Turkey - Syria Earthquake
Rescuers struggled to dig people out of the rubble of collapsed buildings on Tuesday in a "race against time" as...
The head of the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it was especially concerned about areas of Turkey and Syria...
The screams of people still trapped in the rubble filled the night early on Tuesday and relatives wept for their...
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the large-scale loss of life and extent of injuries inflicted by...
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema has sent condolences to Turkey and Syria following earthquakes that hit the two...
Aid organisation, Gift of the Givers says search-and-rescue teams are already on standby to fly out to earthquake-hit Turkey and...
A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing more than 500 people and...
