The Netball World Cup Trophy is on its way to Beaufort West in the Central Karoo.
Netball World Cup 2023
The Eastern Cape government will on Monday officially hand over the Netball World Cup trophy to the host province, the...
The World Cup Netball trophy will officially be handed over to the host province the Western Cape by the Eastern...
The City of Cape Town has unveiled its latest World Cup legacy mural at the Bellville Netball Club.
With the excitement mounting as South Africa prepares to host the Netball World Cup in less than 40 days, the...
Proteas player Izette Griesel says assembling two weeks before the Netball World Cup will be enough time to prepare for...
The Netball World Cup trophy tour will join the National Youth Day celebration at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein...
The 15-player South African National Netball Team that will represent the country at the World Cup in Cape Town will...
The touring of the Netball World Cup trophy is in Limpopo, ahead of the world cup in July.
The 49 days countdown to Netball World Cup has received a warm welcome in Mangaung, Bloemfontein.
It is now 54 days before the start of the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town and the South...
The Netball World Cup Trophy has arrived in Mpumalanga as part of the national tour ahead of the tournament in...
The Gauteng leg of the Netball World Cup Trophy Tour got underway at the Cradle of Humankind in North-West of...
The Netball World Cup Trophy Tour has got underway at the Cradle of Humankind, northwest of Johannesburg on Friday.
President of SA Netball, Cecilia Molokwane says part of the legacy of the Netball World Cup is to build courts...
President of SA Netball Cecilia Molokwane says the Netball World Cup Trophy tour in all corners of South Africa, including...
The South African Netball President Cecilia Molokwane has called on the country to support the Netball World Cup in Cape...
Phumza Maweni and goal shooter Nichole Taljaard's dreams came true when they were selected to be part of the 15-member...
Netball South Africa has announced a 15-member final squad for the 2023 Netball World Cup to be staged in Cape...
Netball development programme supported by Siya Kolisi Foundation has been well received in Zwide Township in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.