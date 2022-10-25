AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will be coronated on Saturday, 29 October 2022, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
King Senzangakhona KaJama, was the king of the Zulu kingdom, and primarily notable as the father of the three Zulu...
The coronation of ninth Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will take place on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the ninth monarch since King Shaka founded the AmaZulu as a nation.
In 1843, the British took over Natal and Zululand. In 1872, after the death of King Mpande, his son King...
The AmaZulu nation was a group of Nguni people situated in southern and central Africa, who strongly believed in ancestral...
The AmaZulu's are South Africa’s largest ethnicity group with more than 12 million people who are mainly located in the...
South Africans who attended the Umkhosi Welembe commemoration- formerly known as King Shaka Day- in KwaDukuza North of Durban, say...
AmaZulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini has encouraged people to start farming to end hunger in the Province.
Mourners have come to pass their messages of condolences for traditional leader, Dumisani Khumalo, who was close to the late...
A traditional leader, who was close to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and the current King Misuzulu kaZwelithini,...
The eNyokeni Royal Palace is abuzz with activities as thousands of maidens, dressed in colourful traditional attire, prepare to present...
Prince Simakade Zulu, son of late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, has filed a court application to have the appointment of...
The tug of war for the Zulu throne is not yet over, this follows the threats from the King's brothers...
AmaZulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has arrived at Emachobeni Royal Palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal for the Reed Dance ceremony. His arrival...
Thousands of AmaZulu maidens are expected to travel to the Emachobeni Royal Palace at Ingwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal to celebrate...
KwaKhangela Royal Palace in Nongoma north of KwaZulu-Natal was alive with song, dancing and festivities as thousands of Zulu maidens,...
The sun has risen over southern Africa's largest Nguni group, AmaZulu, following a stormy period and a bitter battle for...
Some residents of Nongoma in Kwa-Zulu-Natal who attended the amaZulu King kaZwelithini's pre-coronation rituals at the Kwa-Khangelamankengane Royal Palace, say...
Thousands of people from different parts of the country and neighouring countries have descended to Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal for...