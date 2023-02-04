The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that the party will never be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa ...Read more
SONA 2023
The African Nations Nations (ANC) Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula says they are not moved by threats made by Economic Freedom Fighters...
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that the party will never be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa...
Director and Chief Economist of Efficient Group Dawie Roodt says South Africans will be wasting their time listening to President...
As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver the State of the Nation Address on February 9, the majority of South...
No Result