PAC Leader Mzwanele Nyhontso has slammed those who are predicting that the planned national shutdown will be violent.
Reports of clashes between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and police are currently emerging from the Johannesburg CBD.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has reassured South Africans that their planned shutdown march will be peaceful.
Some malls in Soweto have upped their security with the help of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and private...
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has rejected the deployment of the army across the country ahead of the party’s planned...
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State says no amount of intimidation will deter their planned shutdown.
Big business says companies will be open but will take precautions ahead of the national shutdown tomorrow.
The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula has urged South Africans not to participate in the planned national shutdown...
The Western Cape government will on Sunday present its state of readiness for Monday's planned national shutdown
Police in the North West say intelligence services have received information that some people are already gathering debris and other...
The security cluster in Mpumalanga says plans are in place to deal with any disruptions and public disorder during Monday's...
Phoenix residents say they are concerned ahead of Monday's national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters.
The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed the Democratic Alliance's bid to declare the Economic Freedom Fighters' national shutdown...
The Economic Freedom Fighter’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu says Monday's national shutdown will not lead to destruction or death.
Police detectives and the Hawks are investigating complaints of intimidation and incitement to violence via social media in connection with...
The City of Cape Town says its MyCiTi bus service will operate in identified hotspots with police escorts on Monday. This...
The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the Community Safety and Liaison MEC, Sipho Hlomuka have outlined safety measures ahead...