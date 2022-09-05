As South Africa marks Heritage Month the National Assembly has passed the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers Protection Amendment ...Read more
The tone has been set for a 'bigger and better' celebration of food, Mzansi style and the biggest local and...
South African artist Blessing Ngobeni first picked up a paintbrush during a nine-year stint in prison, drawing fellow inmates and...
The South African Heritage Publishers have partnered with the Limpopo Heritage Resources Authority for the publication of the first book...
eMalahleni, in Mpumalanga, welcomed Heritage Month with music and culinary activities at the Witbank Dam on 3rd September.
As the country celebrates Heritage Month, SABC employees from different backgrounds showed off their cultures in 2021.
Beads have a long history in Africa and are worn for various reasons and purposes.
Heritage Western Cape says it wants the names of those who lost their lives in the Trojan Horse Massacre in...
The annual Isingqisethu Cultural festival in Port St Johns aims to showcase the diversity of the Eastern Cape through music,...
Tourism and Heritage organisations in Potchefstroom in the North West have accused the JB Marks Local Municipality of neglecting historical...
City of Joburg Speaker, Nonceba Molwele, says the Thabo Mbeki African Presidential Library will contribute to the diversification of the...
Tsotsitaal has been part of the heritage of some Gauteng townships, but it seems to be a dying dialect. Tsotsitaal...
The small community of MaNdebele in Mokopane, Limpopo, says they have no reason to celebrate Heritage Day until their language is recognised as an official...
Fourteen female professional boxers will exchange blows in a historic women's boxing tournament to celebrate heritage month in Polokwane, in...
The SABC in the Western Cape is hosting a live travelling broadcast from some of Cape Town's key historical points...