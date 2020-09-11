Renowned human rights advocate George Bizos has died aged 92. He died on 9 September 2020.

‘George Bizos will be remembered for his fighting spirit during the dark days of aparthied’ – Thabo Mbeki Former President Thabo Mbeki has paid tribute to the late advocate George Bizos who died on Wednesday at the age of 92.

Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos passes away Human rights icon and former President Nelson Mandela's lawyer, George Bizos has passed away. The celebrated 92-year-old represented many struggle heroes including the Rivonia Trialists.

Bizos says Mandela was not a sell-out Veteran human rights lawyer, George Bizos, has come out strongly in defence of former President Nelson Mandela.

TRC, Mandela’s leadership ensured freedom for all: Bizos Without the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), South Africa would be in more trouble than it is now, says advocate George Bizoz