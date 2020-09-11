George Bizos: Life & Times
Former President Thabo Mbeki has paid tribute to the late advocate George Bizos who died on Wednesday at the age of 92.
Tributes have continued to pour in for the late renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos.
President of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Zimbabwe, Nelson Chamisa, has joined the chorus of condolences over the passing of renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the family and friends of the late renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos.
Human rights icon and former President Nelson Mandela's lawyer, George Bizos has passed away. The celebrated 92-year-old represented many struggle heroes including the Rivonia Trialists.
Veteran human rights lawyer, George Bizos, has come out strongly in defence of former President Nelson Mandela.
Without the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), South Africa would be in more trouble than it is now, says advocate George Bizoz
Without the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), South Africa would be in more trouble than it is now, says advocate George Bizoz